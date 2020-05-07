This Summer, Preity Zinta Is Enjoying 'Pool Days' With Pet Dog Bruno. See Pic

Preity Zinta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Chilling in a pool is one of the best ways to escape heat in summer but with the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the option seems unavailable for most for us. However, if you are fortunate enough like Preity Zinta, an in-house pool is enough to drive away your summer blues. The actress is currently enjoying her "pool days" with her pet dog Bruno, a glimpse of which she shared on her social media profile and made us green with envy. In the sun-kissed selfie, Preity can be seen sporting a black top, a pair of sunglasses and a summer hat as she poses with Bruno, who can be seen looking closely at the camera. Sharing the photo, Preity expressed how much she wishes to return back to her normal life and wrote: "Pool days with Bruno. Summer is finally here... hope this virus goes away and we can all get back to our lives."

Take a look at Preity's post here:

In her previous post, Preity Zinta showed her fans how they can strengthen their lower back and hips by performing a simple exercise. She shared a video of herself, in which Bruno can be seen trying to get her attention, like he always does. "A lot of people have been asking me for some simple but effective lower back and hip strengthening exercise... So here it is. Make sure to keep your core muscles squeezed and engaged. Squeeze your butt muscles when you go up and breathe. The more you do, the better for you. Do 4 sets of 10 to start. Keep doing it till someone stops you like Bruno did to me," she wrote.

On the work front, Preity Zinta made her debut in Bollywood with the 1998 film Dil Se.... She is best-known for her performances in films such as Lakshya, Salaam Namaste and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. She was last seen in the 2018 comedy film Bhaiaji Superhit.