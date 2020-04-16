This Effortlessly Stunning Pic Of Preity Zinta Was Clicked In 'Exactly 5 Minutes'

Preity Zinta shared this image. (Image courtesy: realpz )

Highlights Preity frequently shares posts on Instagram

Preity shared a throwback picture on Instagram

The picture was clicked by Dabboo Ratnani

Photo shoots can be quite time consuming. But not when Preity Zinta is the muse and the photographer is Dabboo Ratnani. The reason for bringing this up today? Well, Preity posted a throwback picture from a photo shoot that she did with Dabboo Ratnani. In her post, the Dil Se actress revealed that the shoot took merely 5 minutes. Yes, you read that right. She captioned the post: "Can you believe this shoot took exactly 5 minutes? Thank you Dabboo Ratnani for always making my shoots so effortless. #ThrowbackThursday #Ting."

Check out the picture here:

This year, on World Health Day, the Veer Zaara actress shared a video of herself exercising, in which her pet dog Bruno could be seen adorably interrupting her and trying to get her attention. In the clip, Preity was busy with her workout session while Bruno distracted her by playing with her legs and hands. At the end of the clip, the actress stopped her routine and held Bruno. This is the post we are talking about:

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough at a private ceremony in Los Angeles, on February 29, 2016.

On the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 comedy film Bhaiaji Superhit. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Dil Chahta Hai among many others. Apart from being an actress, she is an entrepreneur and was the co-owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab.