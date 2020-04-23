'It's Good To Be Queen': Preity Zinta Shares Her Victory Moment After Playing Monopoly With Family

Preity Zinta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: realpz)

Highlights Preity Zinta shared a set of pictures on Thursday

She shared glimpses of her Monopoly session on Instagram

"Monopoly queen," she wrote

Playing board games is one of the best and easiest ways to kill time during the lockdown and Preity Zinta knows this very well. The actress, who is currently in lockdown with her family, shared glimpses of her Monopoly session on Thursday and showed off her victory moment in a really adorable way. The actress shared two photos on Instagram. The first one is a family picture, which features her wearing a crown with husband Gene Goodenough sitting next to her while the second photo shows the Monopoly cards and even plastic handcuffs for players sent to jail in the game. "It's good to be queen," Preity wrote while sharing the photos and used hashtags like #monopolyqueen #boardgames #family and #fun in her post.

Take a look:

The plastic handcuffs used by Preity and her family during the Monopoly session grabbed Sussanne Khan's attention and she went on to comment on her post: "Wow, I love this version! You have handcuffs!"

Screenshot of Sussanne's comment on Preity's Instagram post.

Preity Zinta's lockdown diaries include her workout videos and her cooking pictures. Most of the time, her posts also feature her pet dog Bruno. She once shared a video of herself exercising, in which Bruno could be seen adorably interrupting her and trying to get her attention.

Our favourite turned out to be the one in which the actress could be seen working out with Bruno. Here's the post we are talking about:

On the work front, Preity Zinta is best-known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. She was last seen in the 2018 comedy film Bhaiaji Superhit. She is an entrepreneur and is the co-owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab.