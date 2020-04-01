On Preity Zinta And Gene Goodenough's Bollywood Movie Night Playlist - Soldier

Preirty Zinta shared this photo from Soldier (courtesy realpz)

Preity Zinta is still very much of a desi girl at heart. Did you know she has a Bollywood movie night ritual reserved for Tuesdays? The 45-year-old actress, who is in isolation in her Los Angeles home with her mom and husband Gene Goodenough, shared a glimpse of the movie they watched this Tuesday on Instagram. Sharing a photo of the television screen featuring Preity and Bobby Deol from Soldier, the actress wrote: "Watching Soldier after forever with mom and hubby. Cuz Tuesday night is Hindi movie night and I cannot say no to mom and Gene. Miss ya, Bobby Deol."

Preity Zinta made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam's Dil Se.. in 1998 and Soldier marked her second Bollywood movie, which too released the same year. Preity won the Best Female Debut Filmfare Award for both the films that year. Bobby Deol played the titular "soldier" in the movie.

Meanwhile, when in lockdown, Preity Zinta has also been brushing up her culinary skills. "Yesss! Finally learnt how to make Masala Dosa. It's incredible how we have not gone out for 16 days nor met anyone. Feels strange, but I'd rather be home safe than sorry. It's really nice to hang with mom and learn recipes of some of my favourite dishes. Trying to stay positive and productive while we stay in," she wrote in a post.

Preity has also been indulging in major champi sessions, all thanks to her mother.

Preity Zinta married Los Angeles-based Gene Goodenough in 2016 after which she shifted to the US. Preity shuttles between India and LA through the year. On the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.