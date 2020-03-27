In Today's Special On Chef Preity Zinta's Menu - Masala Dosa

Preity Zinta shared this photo (courtesy realpz)

Highlights Preity shared a photo of a masala dosa she made

"Finally learnt how to make Masala Dosa," she wrote

"I'd rather be home safe than sorry," she added

Preity Zinta's Instagram is filled with as many work-out videos as food posts. Which explains Preity Zinta's excitement level when he brushed up her culinary skills recently and learnt to perfect the Masala Dosa. Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough, currently in lockdown in Los Angeles, have the actress' mom for company. She's teaching Preity all kind of good things to make in the kitchen. Looks like Masala Dosa was the Today's Special item on Preity's menu. Sharing a photo of hers holding a dosa platter (complete with chutneys and all), Preity wrote: "Yesss! Finally learnt how to make Masala Dosa. It's incredible how we have not gone out for 16 days nor met anyone. Feels strange, but I'd rather be home safe than sorry.

Preity Zinta's post will make you crave Masala Dosa right away.

Earlier, the 45-year-old actress cleared her head by indulging in a relaxing champi session by her mother. She was only returning the favour actually.

We have dug out a few of Preity's previous Instagram posts about food and looks like her range of favourites includes a wide variety of choices - from aloo paratha and aloo baingan to buttercake and salad. Meanwhile, she will always be "Truly grateful to the person who invented the South Indian Thali."

Preity Zinta, who shuttles between India and California, cannot return to home soil amid the national lockdown. All domestic and international flights to and from India have been cancelled. In India, over 700 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected.