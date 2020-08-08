Preity Zinta's 'Weekend Selfie' With Pet Dog Bruno Is Winning The Internet

Preity Zinta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: realpz)

Preity Zinta's latest post on Instagram is winning the Internet. It is a super adorable "weekend selfie" with her pet dog Bruno. In the photograph, the actress can be seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and clicking a picture with Bruno sitting behind her and posing like a pro. "Weekend selfie," she wrote with a heart emoji. Before that, Preity Zinta shared a video of her pet dog almost sleeping on what appears to be a dog sofa and wrote: "After a long hectic week Bruno feels exactly as I do ...Tired and so Sleepy. Thank God the weekend is here." Check out her posts here:

We always love it when Preity Zinta shares pictures and videos of Bruno. Remember the one in which the adorable pet can be seen interrupting the actress during her workout session? "Where there is a will there is a way. Bruno is trying everything to sabotage my workout but my #Patiparmeshwar is making sure that I finish my push ups. Hope this inspires all of you to take life in your stride and not give up. Gym ya no gym lage raho," Preity captioned that video.

Preity Zinta, who is currently living with her husband Gene Goodenough and her mother in Los Angeles, has also started growing vegetables at her home. The actress, during the quarantine period, tried making her own kitchen garden and she did a wonderful job. Sharing a video from her ghar ki kheti, Preity wrote: "I'm so excited, proud and a bit giddy headed looking at my little kitchen garden. I never imagined gardening and being so close to nature would give me so much peace and such a deep sense of accomplishment. Thank you Mom for bringing me closer to Mother Earth" while she captioned another clip as: "Ghar ki kheti. How awesome to grow our own vegetables at home. Thank you Ma for teaching me and for inspiring me to spend time in the garden and grow our own vegetables. I'm on top of the world right now, yet I've never felt so close to Mother Earth."

In terms of work, Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018.