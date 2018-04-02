Indian Premier League 2018: Preity Zinta Is Back To India And She's 'Excited'

'It's Indian Premier League (IPL) time, folks' and Preity Zinta is back to India for the game. Preity is the co-owner of Kings XI Punjab, the team which will play the first game on Day 2 of IPL 2018 (April 8). Preity posted a selfie from her way back to India and wrote, "Back on a plane, above the clouds racing against time so I can be back to meri desh ki dharti. It's IPL time, folks." The first game of IPL will be played on April 7 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings while on Day 2, Kings XI Punjab will clash against Delhi Daredevils.
Highlights
- Preity Zinta is the co-owner of Kings XI Punjab
- Her team will play the first match on Day 2
- IPL begins on April 7
Take a look at the selfie Preity Zinta, 43, posted.
Preity Zinta, who settled in Los Angeles after marriage, shuttles between India and Los Angeles throughout the year. She married Gene Goodenough in February 2016. Preity's last film was 2013's Ishkq In Paris and she is currently awaiting the release of Bhaiyyaji Superhitt with Sunny Deol.
Shah Rukh Khan, with whom Preity Zinta has co-starred in films like Dil Se, Veer-Zaara and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, co-owns another IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, along with actress Juhi Chawla. During the IPL 2018 auctions, Preity had shared a picture with Juhi's daughter Jahnavi Mehta, who gave the actress 'a run for her money.'
Forget the madness of the #VivoIPLAuction- it's awesome to meet the super smart Janvi Mehta who gave me a run for our money #smartgirlsrockpic.twitter.com/fi0bnHddVC— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 27, 2018
CommentsRanveer Singh not to perform at this year's IPL opening ceremony in which he was doing the grand finale act. They feel his high-energy performance would only overstrain his shoulder and aggravate the injury," Ranveer's spokesperson said in a statement, news agency IANS reported.
(With IANS inputs)