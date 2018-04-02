Indian Premier League 2018: Preity Zinta Is Back To India And She's 'Excited'

Back on a plane, above the clouds racing against time so I can be back to meri desh ki dharti ! It's #IPL time folks #flying #clouds #backhome #kxip #cricketfever #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #redforever #jetlag #plane #excited #ting !

A post shared by Preity Zinta (@realpz) on Apr 1, 2018 at 2:21pm PDT