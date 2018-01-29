IPL Auction 2018: Juhi Chawla's Daughter Jahnavi Gave Preity Zinta A 'Run For Her Money'

Highlights
- Jahnavi was apparently the youngest person to ever be at IPL auction
- She was one the 'masterminds,' who made the KKR squad
- Thank you, for being so kind to Jahnavi: Juhi Chawla
Forget the madness of the #VivoIPLAuction- it's awesome to meet the super smart Janvi Mehta who gave me a run for our money#smartgirlsrockpic.twitter.com/fi0bnHddVC— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 27, 2018
You're a sweetheart! Bright, beautiful and a bundle of joy! Thank you for being so kind to Jahnavi https://t.co/N87Z7qscAJ— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) January 28, 2018
In a post shared by Kolkata Knight Rider's verified Twitter handle, Jahnavi can be seen engrossed in the decision making process with the team's data analyst AR Srikkanth, head coach Jacques Kallis, KKR CEO Venky Mysore and her father Jay Mehta. Jahnavi was included in the group of "masterminds behind planning and building" KKR squad.
The masterminds behind planning & building our #KnightsOf2018 squad! #KorboLorboJeetbo#IPLAuctionpic.twitter.com/Ttm0AOgEmO— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 28, 2018
Here's another photo of Jahnavi from the two-day event, dressed in KKR team shirt, seated Venky Mysore, who is also the CEO of SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment.
At the @IPL auction , @KKRiders CEO @VenkyMysore with my daughter Jahnavi & our team so far #IPLAuction#IPL2018pic.twitter.com/cdKLtwWXDH— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) January 28, 2018
Juhi Chawla was last seen in Bollywood film Chalk n Duster and then in web-series, titled The Test Case