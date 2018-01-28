IPL 2018: Rishi Kapoor Tweets, 'Why Not Female Cricketers In The Auction?'

The Indian Premiere League (IPL) Auctions happened over the weekend and actor Rishi Kapoor offered a suggestion, 'Just a thought,' he says. In his tweet, Mr Kapoor, 65, asked that why female cricketers are not part of the auction. "IPL. Just a thought! Why not female Cricketers in the Auction. No gender biases, have a mix of players from cricketing countries in the playing eleven! Or is it that men play a tougher game?" he wrote, which soon led to a debate on the Internet. "Till the women cricket will not get equal importance as men there cannot be any chance for women in IPL or anywhere... Why can't we have women coach for men's team or even in IPL?" replied a user.
Another user wrote, "That is because people still think backward that women can't be equal to men and good for household things but they have forgotten women are good at multi-tasking. Today's women are everywhere... Be it sports, business, entertainment or education... Just give them a chance."
Read Rishi Kapoor's tweet here:
IPL.Just a thought! Why not female Cricketers in the Auction. No gender biases,have a mix of players from cricketing countries in the playing eleven! Or is it that men play a tougher game?— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 28, 2018
This is not the first time that Rishi Kapoor has tweeted about the IPL. Last year, he offered a suggestion to the organisers and wrote, "IPL. You got world players. Afghanistan makes debut. My plea is please consider Pakistani players. Phir match hoga! Hum bade log hain. Please!"
Here's what Rishi Kapoor tweeted:
IPL. You got world players. Afghanistan makes debut. My plea is please consider Pakistani players.Phir match hoga! Hum bade log hain.Please!— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 4, 2017
Rishi Kapoor was last seen in 2017's Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi and has two upcoming projects - 102 Not Out, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mulq - in the pipeline.