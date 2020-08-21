Preity Zinta's Memories Of When She Was 'An Immature Wide-Eyed Kid'

Preity Zinta in a still from Dil Chahta Hai (courtesy realpz)

Highlights "I just knew that I had to work hard," said Preity Zinta

"If I can do it so can you," she told her Instafam

Preity Zinta made her debut with 'Dil Se..' in 1998

22 years ago on this date, Preity Zinta made her official entry to Bollywood with Mani Ratnam-directed Dil Se.... She was just 23. Preity Zinta, now 45, celebrated 22 years of Bollywood with an Instagram post, in which she described her 23-year-old self as "immature" but full of dreams: "When I started my career, I was an immature wide-eyed kid who didn't know where I was going or what I would be. I just knew that I had to work hard, never give up and seize every moment," read an excerpt from Preity's post. The video shared by Preity Zinta is a montage of her film clips, with which, she relived fond memories.

Preity also attached a motivational note to her post and a message of gratitude for those who were part of her memorable journey: "Today when I look back, I'm grateful for all the people and all the experiences - good and bad that shaped my future and made my journey so incredible and memorable. A big thank you to all my directors, my co-stars and my fans for making me who I am today. Dreams do come true so never stop believing in yourself. If I can do it so can you."

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta is currently busy with tactical training lessons as she wants to headline action films in Bollywood and shatter gender bias in the Hindi film industry:

Preity Zinta has also starred in a few Telugu movies. In fact the second film of her career was Premante Idera, in which she co-starred with Venkatesh. Preity has co-starred with actors such as Bobby Deol, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, among others, and she continues to remain friends with all. Preity Zinta is best known for her roles in films such as Kya Kehna, Sangharsh, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

She was last seen in 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit. She got married to Los Angeles based Gene Goodenough in 2016 and moved to California but she frequently visits India for work commitments.