Preity Zinta, Once Upon A Time In Delhi: 'This Is What You Call A Throwback'

Preity Zinta, currently in Los Angeles, is reliving some of her favourite memories made back home in India. The 45-year-old actress shared a throwback photo clicked a long time ago in Delhi, in which she can be seen sporting a puzzled expression. Preity Zinta, whose much, much younger version features in the throwback, captioned the photo in these words: "Now this is what you call a throwback photo." Actor Dino Morea, in the comments section, wrote he remembers this throwback version of Preity Zinta: "Wow, PZ. Lovely pic. This is how you looked when we first met." Preity made her Bollywood debut with 1998 film Dil Se...

Here's yet another blast from the past from Preity Zinta:

With her throwback post, Preity Zinta set the mood for old memories and there's no going back now. So, let's browse the throwback photos on Preity's Instagram. "This was taken during the 'Heat - World Tour'. A much simpler time when none of us had heard the word 'pandemic' leave alone how devastating it would be for our world and how it would impact our lives. Today, when I look back, I hope that we can learn to live in the moment and cherish the present and all that comes with it," Preity had captioned this photo of herself along with Akshay Kumar and Celina Jaitly.

Hang on, there's more. Here's Preity from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna sets with director Karan Johar.

Here's a throwback of Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough from their last trip to India. Preity Zinta, unable to fly to India because of the coronavirus pandemic, revisited fond memories with this post.

Preity Zinta, who got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016, moved to Los Angeles around that time but keeps visiting India every now and then. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.