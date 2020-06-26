Preity Zinta, Akshay Kumar And Celina Jaitly In Throwback Pic From 'Simpler Time'

Preity Zinta shared this throwback picture. (Image courtesy: realpz)

Actress Preity Zinta on Friday shared a throwback picture featuring herself along with Akshay Kumar and Celina Jaitly taken during a world tour. The actress described it as "a much simpler time when none of them had heard the word 'pandemic'." Preity, who has co-starred with Akshay Kumar in movies like Sangharsh and Jaan-E-Mann, wrote, "This was taken during the 'Heat - World Tour'. A much simpler time when none of us had heard the word 'pandemic' leave alone how devastating it would be for our world and how it would impact our lives. Today, when I look back, I hope that we can learn to live in the moment and cherish the present and all that comes with it."

Preity Zinta, who is quite active on social media, frequently shares snippets from her life in Los Angeles, where she is lives with her husband Gene Goodenough. Preity's last few posts have been about her life in LA during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, she shared a post about her first visit to the beach in 104 days. In another video, Preity Zinta shared a home work out video (with her dog Bruno in guest appearance) because, "Gym ya no gym lage raho."

Preity Zinta has featured in films like Dil Se..., Koi... Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Lakshya and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Preity Zinta was last seen in 2018 movie Bhaiaji Superhit and she hasn't announced her next project yet.