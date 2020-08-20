Keeping Up With Preity Zinta's Action Training Classes: 'Why Should Boys Have All The Fun?'

Preity Zinta in a still from her video (courtesy realpz)

Highlights Preity Zinta shared a video from her tactical training session

"I am getting familiar with a rifle," she wrote

"It's liberating to walk a different path," she added

Preity Zinta, who previously wrote in a post "It takes sweat, determination, and hard work" to transform dreams into reality, is taking it a bit too seriously. The 45-year-old actress shared a glimpse of her intense training session with tactical trainer Aaron Cohen on Instagram with the caption: "Why should boys have all the fun?" Preity is actually referring to one of her previous posts, in which she revealed she has started tactical training to bring about a change in Bollywood - women headlining action films. "On day 5 of my training with Aaron Cohen here, I am getting familiar with a rifle. It's liberating to walk a different path, to be unpredictable, to be in pain and to feel like a newcomer all over again. Huge respect for all our security forces after doing these drills. They really are the real heroes. Today was focussed on knowing your weapon, safety drills, body balance and common sense," Preity captioned her video.

Here's what's keeping Preity Zinta busy in Los Angeles.

In her Thursday post from last week, Preity Zinta had a message for those who think that women cannot lead action films in Bollywood: "Training hard with the super tough Aaron Cohen so no one can say that women cannot do action in Hindi movies. Hope all the directors are watching."

Watch Preity Zinta's training video here:

Preity Zinta is best known for her roles in films such as Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Krrish, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi... Mil Gaya, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Mission Kashmir and Dil Chahta Hai, among others. She got married to Los Angeles based Gene Goodenough in 2016 and moved to California but she frequently visits India for work commitments.