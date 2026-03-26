'Half-Muted' Abuses In <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Leave Deepak Tijori Confused About Censor Board Policy

Dhurandhar fever is here to stay. Amid the buzz, actor-director Deepak Tijori pointed out a glaring issue with the Censor Board's policy of 'half-muting' abusive words in theatrical versions. As there is no regulation by the Censor Board over OTT platforms, the version without muted cuss words reaches home screens, impacting children at large, argued Deepak Tijori.

In a long Instagram post, Deepak Tijori said he is left confused as to why the Censor Board keeps cuss words half-muted instead of fully muting them.

"Maybe I just don't have the kind of intellect that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) or its board members possess. Because I genuinely don't understand this – why mute half the abuses and let the other half stay? At places, keep some and fully mute others?

"Especially when the film is already certified 18+, which clearly means it's meant for adults. So who exactly are we protecting here? And from what... half a word?

"And then comes the part that really confuses me – the same film, within a month or two, releases on OTT... completely unmuted... untouched... exactly as it was meant to be.

"And that's where kids end up watching it... at home... sitting with family... with everything fully audible.

"So I'm just trying to understand, honestly – how smart is it to 'half mute' something in theatres for adults, when the same thing plays out in full volume at home soon after? Maybe there's a logic here I'm unable to see... or maybe, just maybe... we're overthinking the wrong things," Deepak Tijori wrote.

Major Modifications and Reductions

As per the certification report, the CBFC suggested 4 out of 21 major modifications, all involving visuals of extreme violence. These include reductions in moments described as "smashing the eye", "beheading and kicking", "hitting the head with a cement block", and "hitting the head with a hammer".

The report also notes that dates of demonetisation in the subtitles have been corrected, and "Lahore" has been replaced with "Delhi" in the information text.

According to the certification details, the film has secured an 'A' rating, with a final runtime in India of 3 hours, 49 minutes, and 36 seconds. The version submitted to the CBFC was approximately 3 hours and 51 minutes. With the board's additional cuts of around 1.3 minutes, the domestic version is now more than 6 minutes shorter than the overseas cut (approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes).

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.