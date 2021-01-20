Gym Or Pilates, Katrina Kaif Never Skips Her Workout Routines

Katrina Kaif in a still from the video. (courtesy katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast. The actress never skips her workout routines, whether it is Pilates, muscle training in the gym or even dancing. On Wednesday evening, the actress posted a video from her workout routine, where she was accompanied by celebrity fitness trainer and her friend Yasmin Karachiwala. In the video, Katrina, dressed in red athleisure, can be seen doing Pilates while Yasmin instructs her. Katrina Kaif captioned the post: "I usually prefer gym but I've realised you can get a lot of muscle work through Pilates as well ." She added, "Yasmin Karachiwala has been taking me though focusing on one body part in our Pilates sessions."

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's post here:

Katrina Kaif danced her way to fitness in this video that she shared on Instagram recently. She wrote: "And after a longgggggg time - we're dancing." Check out the video here:

During the lockdown last year, Katrina Kaif and Yasmin Karachiwala posted "workout from home videos" on social media, which were quite a hit. Sharing the video, Katrina said, "Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if you can." The workout routines shared by Katrina included squats, leg raises, sit-ups, push-ups, planks and mountain climbers."

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2019 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was earlier slated to release in March 2020. Its release date then got shifted to Diwali last year. The film will hit the screens this year. However, the film's revised release date has not been announced as of now.