How Katrina Kaif Wished Her 'Fitness Partner' Yasmin Karachiwala On Her Birthday

Katrina and Yasmin in a still from the video. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Highlights Katrina posted a video for Yasmin on Instagram

"I hope we are together forever," wrote Katrina Kaif

"You are my sunshine," she added

Katrina Kaif shared a special video on celebrity fitness trainer and her close friend Yasmin Karachiwala's birthday on Saturday. The actress, who has been training with Yasmin for the longest time, added an equally adorable caption along with the video. Katrina wrote in her post: "Dear Yasy, it's your big birthday. Just your presence always make everything seem better, your positivity, your good advice, you always challenge yourself, if I can do it, you can do it better and faster. I'm so lucky to have you as my fitness partner and friend. I hope we are together forever. I know you call me your sunshine but you are my sunshine."

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's video here:

Yasmin is not just Katrina's trainer. She is also a close friend of the actress. When the lockdown began, Katrina and Yasmin shared a video, in which the duo could be seen doing some workout routines which can be easily practiced at home. Sharing the video, Katrina said, "Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if you can." The workout routines shared by Katrina included squats, leg raises, sit-ups, push-ups, planks and mountain climbers. Check out the video here:

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2018 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar.