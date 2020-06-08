World Oceans Day 2020: When Katrina Kaif Went Swimming With A Whale Shark

World Oceans Day 2020: Katrina Kaif in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

On World Oceans Day, the perfect post arrived from Katrina Kaif. The actress, on Monday, shared a throwback video of herself swimming with an underwater friend and stole the show on the Internet. In the clip, Katrina can be seen swimming underwater with her "most incredible friend" - a whale shark. Yes, you read it right. The clip also features her waving at the camera while swimming next to the whale shark. Sharing the old memory, Katrina wrote: "Throwback to a beautiful day in the ocean with my most incredible friend." The photograph appears to be from Katrina's photoshoot for the Vogue magazine that she did in Philippines in 2016.

Other than Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar also shared a post to mark World Oceans Day. She posted a throwback video from her beach-side photoshoot and wrote: "I miss being by the ocean (and getting my pictures clicked) #worldoceansday."

Sonakshi Sinha's World Oceans Day-special post made her fans and us crave the ocean. She shared a throwback video of herself scuba diving and left her fans mesmerised. In the clip, Sonakshi can be seen exploring the beautiful underwater life. "We celebrate World Oceans Day to remind everyone of the major role the oceans have in everyday life. They are the lungs of our planet, providing most of the oxygen we breathe. It's a day to celebrate together the beauty, the wealth and the promise of the ocean," she wrote in the caption with the hashtag #imamermaid.

World Oceans Day is being marked across the globe on June 8 to emphasize on the importance of oceans and the need to protect marine life. The theme for this year's World Oceans Day is "Innovation for Sustainable Ocean."