Katrina Kaif's Cheat Sheet To Winning A Game Of Sequence 'Faster'

Katrina Kaif's Friday night plans involve a game of sequence and her MIA teammates. The 36-year-old actress, on Friday, posted a picture of herself playing a game of sequence and along with that, she shared her secret to winning the game "faster." Katrina, sitting pretty in a checked outfit, shared a picture of herself, in which she can be seen smiling with all her heart. She captioned the post: "Best thing about playing with only two people is you win faster." She accompanied her posts with the hashtags #sequence, #missingmyteammates and #Friday.Take a look at Katrina Kaif's post here:

During the lockdown, the actress shared pictures and videos of herself doing household chores. She shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she could be seen cleaning her house with a broom. She captioned the post: "One day at a time guys...We all gotta do our part...apparently Isabelle Kaif's part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated. Gotta mix it up...This is seriously good exercise BTW."

We even got a glimpse of the Bharat actress doing the dishes. She shared a video, in which she said: "Since the house helps are also practicing self-isolation, Izzy (Katrina's sister Isabelle) and I have decided to take turns to do the washing up. I thought I would do a little professional tutorial."

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2018 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar.