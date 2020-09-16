Guess Who Cheered For Shahid Kapoor's Throwback Post From The Sets Of Jersey

Shahid Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor misses being on the sets of a film, so much that he shared a BTS video from the sets of his film Jersey. Shahid Kapoor, who plays the role of a cricketer in the film, shared a video, in which he can be seen practicing on the field, dressed in a white jersey. Sharing the video on the photo sharing application, the actor wrote in his caption, "Can't wait to get back. Missing my boys." Shahid's mother and veteran actress Neelima Azeem wrote in the comments section: "shot," adding a few clap emojis. Jersey also stars Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur in the role of his mentor.

During the shooting of the film in Chandigarh, Shahid Kapoor suffered an injury on the lower lip. In January, the actor thanked his fans and well-wishers for their love and concern. "Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. Jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all," Shahid Kapoor tweeted.

Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 12, 2020

Jersey is based on a cricketer, who returns to play cricket in his 30s, by joining the Indian cricket team. It is a remake of a 2019 Telugu film of the same name. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri (who also helmed the original), the film was slated for an August 28 release. However, it was shifted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The revised release date hasn't been announced yet.