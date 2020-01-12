'Jersey Has Taken A Little Bit Of My Blood': Shahid Kapoor's Injury Stops Shoot For Now

Shahid and Mira at the Mumbai airport

Highlights Shahid returned to Mumbai on Saturday evening

Shahid was spotted with a face mask at the airport

Mira Rajput was by his side

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who suffered an injury reportedly on the lower lip on the sets of Jersey in Chandigarh, thanked fans and well-wishers for sending a whole lot of good vibes in a tweet. Looks like the shooting of the film Jersey has been put on hold for a few days as Shahid Kapoor was spotted returning to Mumbai on Saturday evening. The morning after, the 38-year-old actor tweeted: "Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. Jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all."

Read Shahid Kapoor's tweet here:

Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 12, 2020

At the Mumbai airport, Shahid Kapoor was spotted with a mask that covered half his face, sort of confirming reports about a bruised lip. Mira Rajput, who had rushed to Chandigarh soon after the incident, also returned to Mumbai with her actor-husband.

Earlier on Saturday morning, a Pinkvilla report stated that: "Shahid was playing perfectly fine and rehearsing before the shot when the ball unexpectedly came and hit him on the lower lip and cut open a wide gash where blood started gushing out! He was immediately taken for treatment and a doctor was rushed to see him. To close the wound stitches were sutured by the doctor."

"All this has left the actor with a heavily bruised lower lip, and hence he will not be able to shoot for the film till the swelling subsides and the wound is healed to enable him to emote freely. As a thorough professional Shahid is doing everything in his power to speed up recovery so he can resume the shoot in 4 - 5 days," Pinkvilla quoted the source as saying.

Jersey is a Hindi remake of Telugu film of the same name, which released last year. Gowtham Tinnanuri, who directed the original movie, is helming the Hindi version as well. Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a former cricketer, who wants to make a comeback in the sports scenario by joining the Indian cricket team. Jersey is scheduled to hit screens in August.