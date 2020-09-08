The Internet Loves Shahid Kapoor's 'College Boy Vibe' In This Pic

Shahid Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Highlights Shahid Kapoor shared a selfie on Instagram

The actor will next be seen in 'Jersey'

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in 'Kabir Singh'

Shahid Kapoor shared a sun-kissed selfie on his Instagram profile on Tuesday and it has the Internet's heart. The actor can be seen wearing black sunglasses and a casual t-shirt as he poses for the selfie. His swag is just off the charts. The actor captioned the post: "Getting my share of vitamin D for the day." In the comments section, filmmaker Siddharth Malhotra wrote: "Couldn't recognise you. Really look like a teenager." Choreographer Bosco Martiis wrote: "College boy vibe," to which Shahid responded by writing "haha" and adding a victory emoji. The actor's fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

See Shahid Kapoor's post here:

On his wife Mira Rajput's birthday on Monday, Shahid shared a stunning picture of her and he wrote: "Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life." Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had a close-knit wedding in 2015 with only family and friends in attendance at a Delhi farmhouse. They hosted a party in the evening and later had a wedding reception in Mumbai for Shahid's friends from the film fraternity. The couple are parents to a daughter named Misha and son Zain.

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 super hit film Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani, which was a remake of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Telugu film Arjun Reddy. His next project is Jersey, a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Gowtham Tinnanuri, who directed the original movie, is also helming the Hindi version.