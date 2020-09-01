Mira Rajput Broke Up And Wants To Get Back With... Not Shahid Kapoor But He 'Won't Mind'

A file photo of Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput wrote an open letter to her favourite eatery and the "warm fluffy dimsums" that she misses with all her heart. Mira Rajput, who was frequently photographed at Mumbai's Yauatcha café, posted a throwback picture of herself and her husband Shahid Kapoor from there, on Tuesday. Mira sprinkled her post with some humour and served it fresh with the hashtag #longdistancerelationship. Mira Rajput wrote in her letter, "Dear Yauatcha, I miss you. I know we had to break up all of a sudden, but the lack of your warm fluffy dimsums isn't doing me any good. I tried, but it seems like life is better with you. Let's get back together? I promise Shahid Kapoor won't mind."

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput has been actively sharing pictures on her Instagram. Last week, she posted a throwback from four years back, when she was expecting her daughter Misha. She wrote: "Throwback to the day before I popped 4 years ago today. I can understand the belly getting bigger, but what's with the nose getting huge?"

Mira Rajput married Shahid Kapoor in 2015. The couple are parents to a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain. Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey, a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The actor was last seen in the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani.