Between Mira Rajput And Shahid Kapoor, One Of Them Is 'Thoroughly Spoilt.' Guess Who

Shahid and Mira in an adorable photo (courtesy mira.kapoor )

Highlights Mira answered a few questions on an Instagram session

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015

The couple are parents to daughter two kids

Mira Rajput participated in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and responded to several queries from fans, many of them about her rapport with husband Shahid Kapoor. Mira Rajput was asked to name the one who is more caring that the other in their relationship, when in response, she said: "I am thoroughly spoilt." Aww. Mira also answered a few more queries about her relationship with her husband - asked how she addresses Shahid, Mira appeared to jokingly answer with a: "Suniye." Mira also revealed her secret to a healthy relationship and said: "It's important to desire dependency as it is to give space."

Here are glimpses of Mira Rajput's Instagram stories:

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary in July this year. The couple are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. When asked about further family planning, Mira came up with a filmy response: "Hum do humare do."

On their wedding anniversary this year, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput exchanged heartfelt messages on Instagram. "5 years. Gone by in a flash. Found beauty in the smaller things. Found happiness within not without. Found meaning to together we can. Found myself a little more walking by your side my love. Thank you for being you. And thank you for helping me be a better me. Happy anniversary, my love," wrote Shahid while Mira reminded him that a "wife is always right." LOL.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor, who share an age difference of over 10 years, are true blue couple goals.