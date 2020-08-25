Mira Rajput Shares Pic From The Day Before Daughter Misha Was Born. Her ROFL Caption Steals The Show

Mira Rajput shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput, in a throwback state of mind, made a trip down memory lane and shared a photograph of herself from the day before her daughter Misha was born. Mira married Shahid Kapoor on July 7 in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child Misha on August 26 in 2016. On her daughter's birthday eve, Mira revisited her pregnancy days and posted a picture of herself that was clicked four years ago on August 25. However, it is her ROFL caption that is cracking the Internet up. Sharing the photo, in which pregnant Mira can be seen posing hilariously for the camera, she wrote: "Throwback to the day before I popped...#4yearsagotoday. I can understand the belly getting bigger but what's with the nose getting huge?" LOL.

Mira and Shahid are also parents to a son named Zain, who was born on September 5, 2018. The couples' social media profiles are filled with adorable pictures of Misha and Zain. A couple of months ago, Mira posted a picture from when she celebrated her birthday with newborn Zain. Mira's birthday falls on September 7, two days after Zain's birthday. Sharing a picture from the hospital, in which Shahid Kapoor can be seen giving a peck on her cheek, Mira wrote: "Throwback to the coolest birthday party with a day old Zainu and being smothered by a questionably dressed Huz #callthefashionpolice #bringbackthosedays #gocoronago."

In terms of work, Mira Rajput made her acting debut in a TV commercial for an anti-ageing cream last year.