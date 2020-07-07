Shahid Kapoor's Wish For Wife Mira Rajput On Their Wedding Anniversary Will Melt The Coldest Of Hearts

Shahid Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shahidkapoor)

"Thank you for helping me be a better me," wrote Shahid Kapoor for his wife Mira Rajput on their 5th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Shahid and Mira got married on July 7 in 2015 in Delhi. The couple, who are parents to two kids, wished each other on their anniversary in the most adorable way on social media. Sharing a beautiful picture of himself and Mira smiling with all their heart, Shahid Kapoor wished his better-half with these touching words: "5 years. Gone by in a flash. Found beauty in the smaller things. Found happiness within not without. Found meaning to together we can. Found myself a little more walking by your side my love. Thank you for being you. And thank you for helping me be a better me. Happy anniversary, my love."

Mira Rajput's wish for Shahid arrived a little early on Tuesday. She first shared a picture of themselves in which they can be seen praying during their wedding ceremony. Mira captioned the photo with just one word but it was enough to express her feelings. She wrote: "Gratitude."

In a separate post, Mira shared another throwback picture from their wedding album and accompanied it with a sweet note: "5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There's nobody I'd rather be on this journey called life than you, my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love us."

She also added a touch of humour to her post and continued it with these words: "You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I'm laughing at you. Please don't forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be 'I am sorry'. To many more years of you."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who are 13 years apart, have a daughter named Misha and a son- Zain.