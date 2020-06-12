Shahid Kapoor Did This For Wife Mira 'For The First Time In 5 Years'

Shahid and Mira, so cute together (courtesy shahidkapoor)

Mira Rajput's recent Instagram story is actually a husband appreciation note. On Thursday evening, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor felt like some pasta and the 39-year-old actor put on the chef's hat and cooked up a storm in the kitchen. Mira, impressed by Shahid's pasta-preparing skill, shared a glimpse of how the dish turned out to be on her Instagram story. Anushka also added this was the first time ever since they got married that Shahid cooked for Mira. And also, for Mira Rajput, the pasta she had last night, is the most delicious she's ever relished. "The husband cooks for the first time in five years and this is by far the best pasta I have eaten. #NoBias," read Mira Rajput's Instagram story. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. The couple are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.

Here, take a look at Mira's Instagram story.

A look at Mira Rajput's Instagram story

Shahid and Mira are couple goals, really. They often feature on each other's feed in adorable Instagram posts. This is how they described their quarantine mood in April: "We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in." Umm, really?

Shahid trended a great deal for this throwback photo shared by Mira from the time when he hosted a birthday party for his wife at the hospital during baby Zain's birth.

Then there are these cute selfies as well:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the movie Kabir Singh, which was criticised for promoting misogyny and advocating toxic masculinity. It was the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu film Arjun Reddy. His upcoming movie is sports drama Jersey, in which he co-stars with his father, actor Pankaj Kapur.