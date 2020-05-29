'In A Family Of Alphonsos, We're The Safedas': Mira Rajput's Mango-Licious Birthday Wish For Father-In-Law Pankaj Kapur

Pankaj Kapur with Shahid and Mira Rajput. (Image courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Happy birthday, Pankaj Kapur! On the actor's 66th birthday, the most quirky and special birthday wish came from his daughter-in-law, Mira Rajput. In case you are wondering what she did, Mira added a touch of humour to her birthday note and gave it a mango twist. She shared a black and white click, which captures Pankaj, his wife Supriya Pathak, his son Shahid Kapoor and Mira in a candid moment. Pankaj and Supriya Pathak can be seen laughing with all their heart in the beautiful picture. "Happy birthday, Dad. Nobody is as cool and as warm as you are. In a family of Alphonsos, we're the Safedas!" wrote Mira in her birthday wish for her father-in-law.

She also added a sweet note on behalf of her kids - daughter Misha and son Zain - and wrote: "To the bestest 'Baba,' we love you." Check out Mira Rajput's mango-licious birthday post for Pankaj Kapur here:

Shahid Kapoor is Pankaj Kapur's son with his first wife Neelima Azeem. The Office Office actor married Supriya Pathak in 1988 and the couple are parents to a daughter and a son.

Pankaj Kapur is best-known for his performances in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho!, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, The Blue Umbrella, Halla Bol, Dharm, Sehar, Main Zinda Hoon and Shaandaar among others. He has three National Awards to his name for his performances in Raakh, Ek Doctor Ki Maut and Maqbool.

The actor will next be seen in Jersey, in which he will co-star with son Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. Shahid Kapoor will play the role of a cricket enthusiast while Pankaj Kapur will play the role of his mentor in the film.