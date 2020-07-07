On Wedding Anniversary, Mira Rajput Reminds Shahid Kapoor That 'Wife Is Always Right'

Mira and Shahid from their wedding day (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Happy anniversary, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor! Mira Rajput marked five years of marriage to Shahid Kapoor with a few priceless throwback photos from their wedding albums. In one of her posts, Mira, known for her cheeky posts, reminded Shahid of the "three golden words" that he must never forget and that, a "wife is always right." LOL. Mira began her note with a heart-warming message about her "beautiful family": "5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There's nobody I'd rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love us."

Mira then drifted off to teasing Shahid and here's what she added: "You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I'm laughing at you. Please don't forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be 'I am sorry'. To many more years of you."

In one of the shaadi memories, Mira and Shahid can be seen praying during the wedding ceremony and Mira's caption is a toast to having shared five magical years with Shahid Kapoor and a lifetime of togetherness. "Gratitude," Mira captioned the photo. On July 7, 2015, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor had a close-knit wedding with only family and friends in attendance at a Delhi farmhouse. They hosted a party in the evening and later had a wedding reception in Mumbai for Shahid's friends from the film fraternity.

Here's to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's 5th wedding anniversary. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are parents to two kids - daughter Misha and son Zain.

On his wedding day in 2015, Shahid Kapoor had introduced the newly-married Mira Rajput as his wife with this post. How adorable are they?

On the couple's wedding anniversary last year, Mira Rajput wished Shahid with this greeting: "You make my world and me go round."

In an Instagram question and answer session earlier, Mira Rajput had revealed that she was just 16 when she met Shahid for the first time ever through common friends. The Kapoors and Rajputs are part of religious group Radha Soami Satsang Beas, through which Shahid and Mira, who are 13 years apart, reconnected for their wedding.

Earlier on Koffee With Karan, Mira had revealed that the first thing Shahid had asked her then was: "Why would you want to marry someone who is so older than you?" and she too had responded with this version of the question: "Why would you want to marry someone who is so younger than you?"