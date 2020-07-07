For Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput, A 5-Star Anniversary Post From Ishaan Khatter

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at their home in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: ishaankhatter)

Ishaan Khatter shared a five-star post to wish his brother Shahid Kapoor and sister-in-law Mira Rajput on their wedding anniversary on Tuesday. The Beyond The Clouds actor shared an adorable picture of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, taken on the terrace of their sea facing Mumbai bungalow during the sunset. "Turned 5," Ishaan wrote for the couple and added a five-star GIF on Instagram story. In addition, Mira Rajput also shared posts on the social networking site wishing her husband Shahid Kapoor but more on that later. First, take a look at Ishaan Khatter's anniversary post for Shahid and Mira:

A screenshot of Ishaan Khatter's Instagram story.

Ishaan Khatter is the son of Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter while Shahid is the son of Neelima Azeem and actor Pankaj Kapur, who is now married to actress Supriya Pathak and they have a daughter named Sanah Kapoor.

Back to Shahid and Mira - Mira Rajput shared two adorable pictures from her wedding album on Instagram - one from their Anand Karaj ceremony held in New Delhi on June 7, 2015 and the other from their sangeet function. A lengthy captioned accompanied the picture from sangeet ceremony. "There's nobody I'd rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend," read an excerpt from her post.

She added a funny touch to the post and wrote, "Please don't forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be 'I am sorry'."

Here are Mira Rajput's posts:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are parents to Misha, 3, and one-year-old Zain.