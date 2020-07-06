Shahid Kapoor In A Major Blast From The Past - Ishaan Khatter's Caption Is Pure Gold

Highlights Ishaan shared a throwback of Shahid

"My pillar to lean on," he captioned the photo

Ishaan dedicated the note to Shahid on Guru Purnima

On Guru Purnima, Ishaan Khatter treated us to a major blast from the past, featuring his brother Shahid Kapoor. Ishaan, who was paying tributes to his mentors, who have been guiding forces in his life, on Guru Purnima, shared the throwback photo with a caption that's pure gold. "My pillar to lean on," he wrote for Shahid Kapoor. In the throwback memory, a much, much younger Shahid can be seen reading a newspaper with a baby version of Ishaan Khatter on his lap. In a separate Instagram story, Ishaan Khatter dedicated this note to Shahid: "Bhai, who has shown me by example the value of perseverance, hard work and patience."

Take a look at Ishaan Khatter's Instagram stories for Shahid:

Screenshot of Ishaan khatter's Instagram story

Screenshot of Ishaan khatter's Instagram story

On Shahid Kapoor's birthday in February, Ishaan wished the Shaandaar actor with a few quirky photos and this birthday note: "OG Mere bade miyan. Happy birthday, Bhaijaan."

Ishaan Khatter was born to Rajesh Khattar and his first wife Neelima Azeem in 1995. Neelima Azeem was previously married to Pankaj Kapur. Shahid Kapoor is Neelima Azeem's son with Pankaj Kapur, who is married to Supriya Pathak now.

Ishaan Khatter made his acting debut with 2017 film Beyond The Clouds, helmed by Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi. He then stepped into Bollywood with Dhadak in 2018, which marked the debut of Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan had a blink-and-miss cameo in Shahid's 2016 film Udta Punjab. Ishaan has two films in the line-up - Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday and Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, co-starring Tabu.