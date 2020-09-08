ICYMI: 'Beautiful Inside Out,' Wrote Shahid Kapoor On Wife Mira's Birthday

Shahid Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shahidkapoor )

Mira Rajput turned 26 on Monday and among all the birthday wishes, the sweetest one came from her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor. Shahid made Mira's birthday extra special by posting a heart-warming note for her, in which he expressed how happy he is to have Mira in his life. The actor posted a beautiful photograph of his wife and wished her like this: "Happy birthday, my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life." The picture features Mira Rajput posing for the camera in a stunning multi-coloured outfit. Shahid and Mira got married on July 7 in 2015 in Delhi. The couple are parents to two kids - Zain and Misha.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's birthday post for wife Mira Rajput here:

Two days before Mira Rajput's birthday, the couple celebrated their son Zain's birthday. Zain turned two on Saturday. Giving a sneak peek into the birthday preparation, Mira Rajput shared a picture of some of Zain's toys and wrote: "The obsession is TWO real. Happy birthday, Zain." Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha also celebrated her fourth birthday last month.

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey, which is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Gowtham Tinnanuri, who directed the original movie, is also helming the Hindi version. In Jersey, Shahid Kapoor will play the role of a cricket enthusiast whose dream to join the Indian cricket team is fulfilled when he is in his 40s. The film will feature Shahid Kapoor's father Pankaj Kapur playing the role of his mentor.