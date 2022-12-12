Golden Globes 2023: RRR Scores Two Nominations. This Is Not A Drill

Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR. (courtesy: rrrmovie)

The global domination of RRR continues with an entry into serious Hollywood awards season. The SS Rajamouli-directed period movie has been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards to be held in January - Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu which has taken on a life of its own. RRR, based on the lives of real-life revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, has become a sensation around the world, finding fans among international audiences. RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as Raju and Bheem. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran co-star as do British actors Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.

RRR is the only Indian film to make the final five out of a clutch of other entries from India, among them Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kantara and Chhello Show.

Chhello Show is India's official entry for the Oscars, where RRR has submitted itself independently for consideration in various categories.

The other nominees for Non-English Language Film are All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Close (Belgium) and Decision To Leave (South Korea).

Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture - Non-English Language



✨ RRR#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/DfNs0VQbIs — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022

The Golden Globes, which are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will make a tentative return to the mainstream after being boycotted by its broadcast partner NBC and several Hollywood stars, led by Tom Cruise, last year over allegations of racism, sexism and other forms of misconduct.

The award ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on January 10 (early morning of January 11 for India) and will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

