Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Shraddha Kapoor's Festivities Include Fam-Jam, <i>Modak</i>s And More

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Shraddha Kapoor's Festivities Include Fam-Jam, Modaks And More

A glimpse of Shraddha Kapoor's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Read Time: 2 mins
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Shraddha Kapoor's Festivities Include Fam-Jam, Modaks And More
Shraddha Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: shraddhakapoor)
New Delhi:

Shraddha Kapoor is such a mood in the Ganesh Chaturthi post that she shared on her Instagram profile on Saturday. The post happens to have pictures from Shraddha Kapoor's celebrations with family. We got a glimpse of her fam-jam moments with dad Shakti Kapoor, mom Shivangi Kolhapure and her extended family. In another slide, she is seen digging into some modaks. She also posted a clip of the extensive festive food spread. "Ganpati Bappa Morya," the actress simply captioned the post. She also re-posted a clip from her dance session with family and she wrote in the caption, "Mood after eating Modaks."

Check out the post shared by Shraddha Kapoor here:

Shraddha Kapoor's post-Modak mood summed up in a reel.

Earlier this week, Shraddha Kapoor shared a post for her dad Shakti Kapoor on his birthday. "Aaj mere pasandida purush ka janam din hai. Happy Birthday Baapu Shakti Kapoor. Woh stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai kyunki uske papa ka haath har dum uske sar par hai. Love you Baapu," she wrote.

Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the success of Stree 2. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee. The film released on August 15. The film also featured cameos by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah.

Shraddha Kapoor is the star of films like Stree, Haider, Ek Villain, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,Luv Ka The End, Baaghi and Baaghi 3, ABCD 2, Rock On 2, Half Girlfriend, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Chhichhore, Street Dancer 3, Haseena Parkar. Daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, Shraddha made her debut with the 2010 heist film Teen Patti.

Shraddha Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganesh Chaturthi 2024
