Shraddha Kapoor Beats Priyanka Chopra To Become 2nd Most Followed Indian Celebrity On Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her film Stree 2. The film, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, is breaking and rewriting box office records. Now, Shraddha has surpassed Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram. She has become the 2nd most followed Indian on the social media platform with 92.1 million followers. Priyanka's current following stands at 91.8 million. Before this, Shraddha crossed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the platform. He has 91.3 million followers. The most followed Indian on Instagram is cricket icon Virat Kohli. He enjoys a massive 217 million following.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is the follow-up of the 2018 blockbuster Stree. The plot takes the audience back to the town of Chanderi where women are being kidnapped by a headless entity. Aparshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Vijay Raaz play key roles in the horror comedy. On Day 10 (the second Saturday), Stree 2 amassed ₹ 32.5 crore at the box office, reported Sacnilk. With this, the film's overall collection stands at ₹ 341.65 crore.

Previously, in an interaction with The Indian Express, Abhishek Banerjee talked about Shraddha Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurana's limited screen time in Stree 2. He said, “I didn't feel that way. If the audience feels that way, yeh toh unka pyaar hai (it is their love). This means that the work was good and they want more of it, unko lalach (greed) ho raha hai (laughs). Everybody who feels that either Aparshakti and Shraddha Kapoor have a limited screentime is because they have done great work."

Speaking about the massive success of Stree 2, Abhishek Banerjee added, “It is unbelievable. I am listening to beautiful stories about how people are enjoying the movie, whistling and clapping at every scene, and turning in the film, they are dancing to the songs. To be a part of a franchise that is so big and the audience is giving so much love, is very definitely a sense of achievement here."

Stree 2 was released in the theatres on August 15.