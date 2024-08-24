Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra Is A True Blue Desi Girl In New Pics From Brother's Wedding Festivities

"Berries and cream," Priyanka wrote in her caption

Read Time: 2 mins
Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)
New Delhi:

The OG Desi Girl is back in Mumbai and she's turning heads again. Priyanka Chopra checked into Mumbai earlier this week to attend the wedding festivities of her brother, Siddharth Chopra. Recently, the actress shared photos from the wedding festivities. In the pictures, Priyanka looks gorgeous in a pink-hued saree as she celebrates the joyous occasion. Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, "Berries and cream."

ICYDK, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie skipped the occasion. Siddharth Chopra and actress Neelam Upadhyaya hosted a roka ceremony with close friends and family in April this year. The function was attended by Priyanka, her husband, Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently returned to the United States after Priyanka finished filming The Bluff in Australia., Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Bluff. The film is directed by Frank E Flowers. The actress will also be seen in Heads Of State. The film is helmed by y director Ilya Naishuller. It also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles. Additionally, she announced her collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary, Born Hungry.

