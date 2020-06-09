Gabriella Demetriades' Post Is More Than Just A 'Motivational Quote And A Pretty Picture'

Gabriella Demetriades shared this image. (courtesy: gabriellademetriades)

Highlights "I just wanted to share little light that I felt today," wrote Gabriella

"Sweat it out, even if it's for 5 minutes," she added

"Do not look at anyone and compare yourself," wrote Gabriella

Model Gabriella Demetriades, who is dating Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, shared a new post from her workout session on her Instagram profile on Tuesday. Gabriella's post came with oodles of inspiration. She began the post by saying, "Some days you're ahead some days you're behind, in the end the race is long and only with yourself. Please don't call me the girl with the motivational quote and pretty picture. It genuinely wasn't my best day for a myriad of reasons and I know we are all going through this weird phase so I just wanted to share a little light that I felt today."

Later in her post, Gabriella asked her Instafam to refrain from comparing themselves with anyone and added, "Do not look at anyone and compare yourself because a) filters and b) no matter how good/ happy that person looks you don't know where they are at mentally or just personally." She signed off her post saying, "Phew! I'm done for those that got to the end... Sweat it out, even if it's for 5 minutes, do it, create something, even if it's a pie, sing along even if you're tone deaf I promise you will feel lighter."

Gabriella, a South African model, is also a designer. She owns a fashion label named Deme Love. Arjun and Gabriella are parents to a boy named Arik. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his former wife Mehr Jesia.

Meanwhile, Gabriella's boyfriend Arjun Rampal was last seen in the web-series The Final Call. In terms of films, his last big release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. The actor is best-known for his performances in films such as Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Heroine, Raajneeti, Inkaar and many others.