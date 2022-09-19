Have You Met Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Deepika Padukone's Lookalikes?

In pics: Alia, Aishwarya and Deepika's lookalikes. (courtesy: celesti.bairagey)

We, as Bollywood fans, try to keep ourselves updated with the smallest of details about our favourite celebrities. Be it their holiday pictures or Sunday brunches, most of us love having a peep into the lives of our favourite stars. In the middle of this, most us of have often chanced upon the lookalikes of our favourite stars. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone, the lookalikes, or doppelgangers, have managed to surprise us. Relatable, did we hear? Today, we have decided to take a look at the celebrities and their lookalikes. So are you ready? Read on, then.

1. Suhana Khan

We have to start with this one. After all, she recently clicked a picture with her lookalike - Bareeha, an influencer from Pakistan. The frame features the two flashing their million-dollar smile at the camera. Along with the photo, Bareeha wrote, “Finally met my doppelganger, Suhana Khan. Here's a side-by-side comparison for all the people who keep sending me her pictures in my DMs."

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Fans found another lookalike of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Aashita Singh. People, on the social media platform, were quick to spot the “uncanny resemblance”. A person wrote, “Looking like Aishwarya Rai”. Another said, “Aishwarya pro max.”

It is not the first time that the Internet came across a lookalike of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Before this, Aamna Imran, a medical professional, was trending on social media for her resemblance to the actress. A fan said, “Aishwarya in her youth”.

3. Deepika Padukone

Well, fans were equally thrilled when they found Deepika's lookalike on the Internet. Rijuta Ghosh Deb, a digital content creator, as per the Internet, has a slight resemblance to the actress. So much so that a person wrote, “First, I thought it is a Deepika Padukone fan page.” Another said, “Meanwhile Deepika Padukone in a parallel universe.” Meanwhile, a few couldn't believe their eyes.

4. Alia Bhatt

Oh yes, according to the Internet, there is an Alia Bhatt doppelganger too. Who is she, you ask? A person, who goes by the name of Celesti Bairagey on Instagram. Internet couldn't keep calm when she recreated Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi look and grooved to the beats of Dholna, from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai. A user called her “Mini Alia”. Another said, “Looks like Aaluu” referring to Alia's nick name.

So what do you have to say about it?