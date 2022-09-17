Suhana Khan Meets Her Pakistani Lookalike On Her Dubai Trip

"Finally met my doppelgnger Suhana Khan," wrote Suhana's lookalike

Bareeha shared this picture. (courtesy: bareeha)

Suhana Khan, who is currently holidaying in Dubai, recently met her lookalike. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is on a vacation in Dubai with her mother Gauri Khan, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor, Maheep's daughter and Suhana's best friend Shanaya Kapoor among others. A day before, a Pakistani influencer - Bareeha - who also happened to be on a vacation in Dubai, shared a picture with Suhana and wrote, "Finally met my doppelgänger Suhana Khan. Here's a side-by-side comparison for all the people who keep sending me her pictures in my DMs" with a laughing emoji.

Many flooded her comments section with their opinions. One of them wrote, "Finally when sister met sister! Hahahaha I cannot believe this!", while the other one wrote, "So much resemblance... wow!!." There were also a few, who didn't agree with Bareeha. One of the Instagram users wrote, "Not even 0.01 %", while the other wrote, "Both are very different."

In the picture, Suhana can be seen wearing a floral dress, while Bareeha sported a blue jumpsuit.

Here are a few more posts of Bareeha for you to compare:

Suhana's best friend Shanaya and her mother Maheep Kapoor shared a few pictures from their Dubai vacation on Instagram.

Maheep Kapoor on Friday shared a set of pictures featuring herself, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Shanaya.

Shanaya too shared a few pictures of herself on Instagram. According to her caption, her best friend Suhana Khan clicked these pictures for her.

Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

