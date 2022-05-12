'Second Alia Bhatt': Woman's Video Creates Frenzy On Internet

Alia Bhatt's doppelganger in the video posted on her Instagram handle.

Internet is very efficient in finding potentially viral stuff. It is now showering praises on the performance of a woman who looks just like actor Alia Bhatt. The woman, who has a handle by the name of Celesti Bairagey on Instagram, recently posted a lip-syncing to a song from the film ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai'.

For the video, she recreated Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' look. Watch the video below:

Wearing a white saree with pink floral print, the woman danced on a remixed version of ‘Kab Tak Chup Baithe'. She also added jhumkas and bindi, and rounded off the look with round sunglasses - Alia Bhatt's signature style statement in Gangubai.

The actor's fans were surprised by the woman's uncanny resemblance to Alia Bhatt.

“Aaaiiiillllaaaaa Aliya,” an Instagram user commented. “2nd Aliya bhat,” another commented. The video has received more than three lakh likes.

The woman is quite famous as Alia Bhatt's doppelganger. She belongs to Assam, and has been regularly posting videos on her Instagram handle. In November last year, her video from the streets of Rajasthan became quite famous on the internet.

Alia Bhatt got married to actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 in an intimate ceremony attended by their family and friends.

On the work front, she has several films in her kitty - Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt is also set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix's Heart Of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot. She will also star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan.