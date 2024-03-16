For Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda, Wishes From Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon And Others

Kriti Kharbanda with Pulkit Samrat. (courtesy: pulkitsamrat)

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who shared pictures from their wedding on Saturday, got a whole lot of love from Bollywood celebrities. Kriti Sanon commented on the post, "Congratulations you two." Ananya Panday dropped multiple heart emojis and wrote "Congratulations." Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "Congratulations Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda! What beautiful moments." Mouni Roy's comment read, "Heartiest congratulations." Bobby Deol wrote, "Congratulations." Malaika Arora dropped heart emojis and wrote, "Congratulations." Richa Chadha, Pulkit's Fukrey co-star, wrote, "Badhaaiiii again." TV star Gauahar Khan wrote, "The love story I was rooting for! God bless. Congratulations Pulkit and Kriti." Sophie Choudry's comment read, "Congratulations guys! Love and happiness forever." Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Congratulations." Singer Armaan Malik added, "Congrats you two." Actor Aditya Seal wrote, "Oh wait what! Wow congratulations you guys."

Sharing pictures from their wedding, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda wrote, on Saturday, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then. When my heart beats different, it's got to be you. Constantly, consistently and continually, You."

Check out the post shared by the newlyweds here:

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have co-starred in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. They also shared screen space in the comedy film Pagalpanti, which released in 2019. Kriti Kharbanda worked with Pulkit Samrat in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish, which also featured Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Abhimanyu Singh.