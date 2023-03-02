For Justin Bieber, A Birthday Post From Wife Hailey Sealed With A Kiss

Justin Bieber with wife Hailey. (courtesy: haileybieber)

Mush alert - Hailey Bieber curated some adorable set of pictures to wish husband Justin Bieber on his 29th birthday. Along with some mushy pictures of herself with her husband, Hailey also added a childhood picture of the singer. Hailey Bieber captioned the post: "29 never looked so good. Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn't possibly sum up all that you embody. So here's to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love."

This is what Hailey Bieber posted:

Justin Bieber and singer Selena Gomez dated on and off for almost eight years. During their breaks, the Baby singer was linked to Hailey Bieber. After briefly reuniting for the last time in 2017, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber broke up. Justin Bieber and Hailey got married in a intimate ceremony in South Carolina in 2018. Hailey Bieber and friend Kylie Jenner trended a great deal last week for allegedly shading Selena Gomez on social media.

Hailey, a supermodel, is the daughter of The Usual Suspects actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Deodato. She has walked the runway for many top designers. She has been a part of the New York Fashion Week, the Paris Fashion Week as well as the Milan Fashion Week.

Justin Bieber's discography includes many hits such as Baby, Boyfriend, Sorry, Let Me Love You and I Don't Care. In a career spanning over a decade, the Canadian singer has received several awards and accolades including a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.