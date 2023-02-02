Just Janhvi Kapoor Making Us Look Bad With Her New Workout Video

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor is extremely disciplined when it comes to her fitness. This is evident from her Instagram timeline. The actress often shares pictures and videos of herself working out in the gym. On Thursday too, Janhvi Kapoor shared a clip of her pulling off a complex fitness routine. Dressed in comfortable gym-wear, the actress is seen running on the treadmill, lifting weights and performing a bunch of tough exercises. Sharing the post, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Antigravity Club mornings are the best kind of mornings,” with a bicep emoji. Fans have flooded the comments section with compliments, praising Janhvi's dedication.

A few days ago, Janhvi Kapoor was seen in another video, where she is working out with Pilates instructor and fitness trainer Namrata Purohit. Namrata, who shared the video, wrote, "When I move you move. The most fun way to work out is with you buddy!! Janhvi Kapoor. You try it with your buddy."

In addition to her inspiring fitness posts, Janhvi Kapoor also often shares fun videos. A case in point is a recent video, featuring her take on the popular "can we skip to the good part" trend. Janhvi started the video dressed in a stylish black faux leather gown, but then quickly changed into a more comfortable outfit consisting of a night suit, shawl, neon green socks, and flip-flops. The highlight of the video was her statement that the real good part for her was when she was in bed with a bucket of ice cream. She captioned the video, “The real good part is when I'm in bed with a bucket of ice cream though,” adding a smiley face with tear emoji.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the survival thriller Mili. The film – a remake of the Malayalam film Helen – has been produced by her dad Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor has several interesting films lined up. She will be seen in Dostana 2, Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan, and in Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. She is known for her performances in movies like Dhadak, Ghost Stories, Roohi, GoodLuck Jerry and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.