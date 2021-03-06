'Fond Memories' Of Salman Khan And Sister Arpita Khan Sharma From Her Wedding

Arpita Khan Sharma with her brother Salman Khan. (Image courtesy: arpitakhansharma)

Our weekend just got better, all thanks to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma. Arpita, who frequently shares pictures of her family on Instagram, added some "fond memories" from her wedding in her latest post. She posted a "major" throwback photo featuring herself and Salman on the platform and we must admit, it is a treat to all the fans of the actor out there. In the picture, we can see Salman happily posing shirtless along with Arpita standing next to him. She can be seen dressed in a lehenga. Her caption reads, "Fond Memories @beingsalmankhan #majorthrowback #weddingmadness #brotherlove #gratitude #blessed #thankful (sic)."

See Arpita Khan Sharma's post here:

Director Kabir Khan's wife and TV host Mini Mathur, who attended Arpita's wedding back in 2014, commented , "I remember this morning so well."

Arpita keeps sharing pictures of Salman Khan on her Instagram handle. See a few of them here:

Arpita Khan married actor Aayush Sharma in 2014. Arpita and Aayush have two children. The couple welcomed son Ahil in 2016 and daughter Ayat in 2019. Coincidentally, Ayat shares her birthday with her uncle Salman Khan. For the first time, Salman and Aayush will share screen space in the upcoming film Antim.