It's Salman Khan vs Aayush Sharma In Antim: The Final Truth First Look

We have a treat for all the Salman Khan fans out there. The actor shared a brand new teaser from his forthcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. We already told you that the film also stars Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan) but did we tell you that Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be seen fighting it out in the action film. Salman Khan shared a teaser from the film on his social media handles on Monday and he captioned the post: "Antim begins." The teaser showcases an intense fight sequence between the two actors. Salman Khan will be seen sporting a turban in the film. The film will be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and it will be produced by Salman Khan Films. Antim is slated for a 2021 release.

Without much ado, check out the teaser of the film here:

Earlier, the makers of the film teased their fans by sharing a video of Salman Khan's first look from the film Antim: The Final Truth. ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

In terms of work, Salman Khan is currently seen as the host of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14. He will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring his Bharat co-stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The film will also star Salman's Kick co-star Randeep Hooda. Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3.The actor has also signed Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez. The makers recently announced the project officially.

Aayush Sharma stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film LoveYatri, co-starring Warina Hussain, which was produced by Salman Khan. The actor will next be seen in Lalit Butani's Kwatha, which will mark the debut of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle in Bollywood.