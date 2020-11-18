Arpita Khan Sharma And Aayush Sharma Share Adorable Posts For Each Other On 6th Wedding Anniversary

Arpita with Aayush Sharma. (Image courtesy: aaysharma)

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and actor Aayush Sharma marked their 6th wedding anniversary on Wednesday by sharing adorable posts for each other on social media. The couple, who are parents to two kids, got married in Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace on November 18 in 2014. Aayush is currently away from home for work and this is the first time the couple aren't celebrating their anniversary together. Sharing a few throwbacks, one of which is from her wedding album featuring Salman and dad Salim Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma wrote: "From being my friend to being my husband, I cherish the journey we decide to pave together. I am glad we gambled our lives to each other 6 years back. Happy anniversary, my love. For the first time, we are not celebrating together but I am so happy you're doing what you love doing best. To many more year of togetherness, happiness, gossip, fights, differences and...I miss you and love you, Aayush Sharma."

Aayush also picked a few loved up pictures of himself and Arpita from their family album and wrote: "Happy anniversary, my love... We have been married for 6 years but it feels like I know you since forever. 6 years of your insane childish excitement and finding happiness in the smallest of moments. Blessed to have a partner like you... Love you always." How sweet!

See Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma's posts here:

On her Instagram stories, Arpita shared some more unseen pictures of herself and Aayush Sharma. Two of them also feature their son Ahil and daughter Ayat. Check them out here:

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma welcomed Ahil in 2016 while their daughter Ayat was born on December 27, on mamu Salman Khan's birthday.

Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut with the 2018 film LoveYatri, which was produced by Salman Khan. He will next be seen in Lalit Butani's Kwatha, which will mark the debut of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle in Bollywood.