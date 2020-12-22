Salim Khan With Son Salman And Amitabh Bachchan In Throwback Gems

Arpita Khan Sharma shared this photo. (Image courtesy: arpitakhansharma)

For all Salman Khan fans, we have a special post for you. In case you are wondering what is it, we have chanced upon a million-dollar throwback photo of the Dabangg actor and his father, scriptwriter and film producer Salim Khan. That's not it. The throwback post, shared by Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, also has a photo of Salim Khan with none other than superstar Amitabh Bachchan. In the black and white photograph, a much younger version of Salman Khan can be seen posing with Salim Khan. The actor looks dashing in a striped shirt and a jacket. In the second photo, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen having a hearty laugh with Salim Khan, with whom he has worked on films like Zanjeer and Sholey but more on that later.

Check out the throwback gems first, sharing which Arpita Khan Sharma wrote: "Handsome daddy! Memories!"

Salim Khan started his career in the entertainment industry as an actor and later switched to writing. He is one half of celebrated screenwriter duo Salim-Javed. Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan met while working on Sarhadi Lootera, after which the duo wrote scripts for super hit films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Deewaar, Don and Mr India.

Salim Khan is also a father to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz, actor Sohail and daughter Alvira.

In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan is currently filming Mayday with Ajay Devgn. The actor was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo. Salman Khan's last project was Dabangg 3, which released earlier this year. The actor will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kick 2.