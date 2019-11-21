First Pic Of Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi's Daughter Mehr Is Breaking The Internet

Bishan Bedi shared this picture. (Image courtesy: BishanBedi

Highlights Neha and Angad visited the Golden Temple on Mehr's first birthday Mehr was born on November 18 last year Her first pictures are shared by grandfather Bishan Bedi

It's finally here! The first picture of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's one-year-old daughter Mehr is too adorable. All thanks to Angad Bedi's father Bishan Bedi, who shared the beautiful pictures of the little munchkin on his social media profile. In the photos, Mehr can be seen making some hand gestures with her father Angad Bedi, who can be seen holding her in a baby carrier. She looks excited and obviously, cute in those pictures. A couple of days ago, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrated the first birthday of Mehr in Punjab, where the couple visited the Golden Temple and Angad's ancestral "haveli." The pictures that the former cricketer Bishan Bedi shared are from the couple's visit to that haveli. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have previously shared pictures of Mehr but none of them featured her face.

Sharing Mehr's first clear photo, which also features Neha Dhupia standing with her husband and daughter, Bishan Bedi wrote: "Mehr seems to approve of her presence in the dilapidated 'haveli' of her great grandparents... Maybe the renovation of the old relic is around the corner! Thanks fellas for visiting my birth place."

Posting the second photo of Mehr and Angad, he captioned it: "This one is wholeheartedly appreciated by Mehr... Ever so lovingly! God bless all always!"

Check out the first pictures of Mehr Bedi:

MEHR seems to approve of her presence in the dilapidated 'Haveli' of her Great GrandParents..Maybe the renovation of the Old Relic is around the corner..!! Thx Fellas for visiting my Birth Place..Guru MEHR Kareh..Love All Always..Hope U all left behind yur Youthful Energies..!! pic.twitter.com/LUUAiL5LxT — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2019

This one is wholeheartedly appreciated by MEHR..ever so Lovingly...!! GodBless All Always..!! pic.twitter.com/wJ1BasOrfP — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2019

On Wednesday, Neha Dhupia also delighted her fans by sharing photos from her Golden Temple visit. The pictures feature Neha, Angad and Mehr seeking blessings at the temple. Check them out:

Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi in a private ceremony in May last year. The couple welcomed their first child Mehr on November 18 last year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.