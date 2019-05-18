How Adorable Is Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's Photo With Their 6 Month Daughter Mehr

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi with their daughter Mehr (courtesy Instagram)

Neha Dhupia recently shared an adorable family picture on her Instagram as Angad Bedi and her daughter turned six months old. The picture features the trio - actor Angad Bedi, their daughter Mehr and Neha. In the picture, Angad can be seen carrying their daughter Mehr in his arms and Neha kissing Mehr's little hand standing from behind. She shared the photo and captioned it: "Shape of my heart... our baby girl #6monthstoday." Soon after she shared the picture, her celebrity friends such as Dia Mizra, Sophie Choudry and Anaita Adajania commented on her photo. Dia Mirza showered several heart emojis on the picture, whereas Sophie Choudry comments saying, "So beautiful." Mehr is the first child of Angad Bedia and Neha Dhupia.

Here is the adorable picture shared by Neha Dhupia featuring 6 months old daughter with her husband Angad Bedi:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in the month of May last year. They had a close knit wedding ceremony in a Gurudrwara in Delhi. Few months after the wedding the couple had announced about the pregnancy on social media in a very adorable approach. Sharing the news, Neha's post was very straight forward, whereas Angad Bedi posted in a quirky way. Neha had written "Here's to new beginning" and Angad wrote: "Ha! Turns out this rumor is true." The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr on November 2018.

Earlier this month, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Neha shared a video wishing her husband on their first wedding anniversary. The video comprises of various moments from their wedding day. Angad Bedi had posted picture before their anniversary mentioning that they were "few day" away from completing one year of their marriage.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia is currently hosting the show BFFs with Vogue and Angad Bedi will be featuring in the film The Zoya Factoralong with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan.

