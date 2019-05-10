On First Wedding Anniversary, Neha Dhupia And Anged Bedi Share Memories From The 'Most Special' Day Of Their Lives

A picture from Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's wedding. (Image courtesy: nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's social media profiles are brimming with love today and why shouldn't it; after all, it's the couple's first wedding anniversary. On the special occasion, both the actors shared videos on social media and we must tell you that the video will make you smile and cry at the same time. The video features snippets from the couple's wedding festivities. From the mehendi, to the jaimala ceremony, you name it and the video has it all. The video also features the actors' family members. Neha Dhupia posted the video on her Instagram profile on Friday and she wrote: "To the most special throwback of my life... Thank you for showering my life with all your love. Happy anniversary my everything."

Meanwhile, Angad Bedi also shared the video on his Twitter handle and summed up one year of togetherness in the most beautiful way possible. The actor wrote: :"Happy anniversary my gorgeous loved one. Thank you for accepting me with all my imperfections. I'll get there."

Check out the video, you can thank us later:

Some love stories are meant to be and Neha and Angad remind us of just that. The actors were best friends who decided to get married and they had an intimate Gurudwara wedding in Delhi on May 10 last year. Soon after the wedding, the couple shared identical posts on social media. Neha announced the big news and wrote: "Best decision of my life... Today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband." The caption on Angad Bedi's post read: "Best friend..Now Wife! Well hello there Mrs Bedi."

The couple announced their pregnancy in August last year and they welcomed their first child Mehr in November 2018.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia currently hosts the talk show BFFs with Vogue. Angad Bedi will next be seen in The Zoya Factor, alongside Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan.

