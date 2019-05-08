Ahead Of Their First Wedding Anniversary, Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Holiday In Mauritius. See Inside

Angad Bedi with Neha Dhupia.(Image courtesy: nehadhupia)

Ahead of their first wedding anniversary Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are holidaying in Mauritius. On Wednesday, Neha shared a collage of pictures of herself along with Angad Bedi on her Instagram profile. In the picture, the duo could be seen sporting sunglasses as they chill by the beach. The couple are making the most of their time and they have also been accompanied by their five-month old daughter Mehr. Neha shared a picture with Angad and she captioned it "Contact Sheet." The former beauty queen accompanied the post along a heart emoji. Neha and Angad will celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 10.

Take a look at Neha Dhupia's post here:

On her Instagram story, Neha shared a picture of her husband Angad Bedi and she wrote: "When in doubt, do the Bhangra."

Screenshot of Neha Dhupia's Instagram story.

The Helicopter Eela actress delighted her Instafam with another picture of herself on Tuesday. In the picture, Neha could be seen chilling on the beach. We also got a glimpse of baby Mehr's pram in the picture. She captioned the post: "Happy two's day."

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Last week, Angad Bedi shared a post on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "Just a few days left baby! #10thmay #firstanniversary."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had a hush-hush wedding on May 10 last year. The couple announced their pregnancy on social media and they welcomed their daughter Mehr in November last year.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia currently hosts the talk show BFFs with Vogue. Angad Bedi will next be seen in The Zoya Factor, alongside Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan.

